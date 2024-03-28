Ranking Cardinals’s 4 biggest NFL draft gems of the last decade
Even through a tough 10 years in Arizona, there have been some impressive draft hits.
2. RB David Johnson
Year, Round: 2015, 3rd (86th overall)
The Cardinals' 2015 draft class was one of the better ones of the last decade – Golden, Johnson and DJ Humphries were the headliners, but Rodney Gunter (4th round) and JJ Nelson (5th round) also had some productive years in Arizona. But none of them will be remembered like Johnson, whose 2016 sophomore season was one of the best in team history. In 16 games that year, Johnson rushed for over 1200 yards and scored 16 (!!) touchdowns. Unsurprisingly, he was named to the NFL's First Team All Pro unit, made the Pro Bowl, and finished 3rd in Offensive Player of the Year voting. His 16 rushing touchdowns that year was a franchise record that still stands today. Things kind of went downhill after that – he only played one game in 2017, and has yet to ever get over 1,000 yards rushing since. After a couple seasons with the Texans, he last played with the Saints in 2022 – and now at 32, probably isn't going to find a fourth team anytime soon. If that's a wrap for Johnson's NFL career, it was a great one.