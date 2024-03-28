Ranking Cardinals’s 4 biggest NFL draft gems of the last decade
Even through a tough 10 years in Arizona, there have been some impressive draft hits.
1. S Budda Baker
Year, Round: 2017, 2nd (36th overall)
If you want to argue that it's exceptionally hard for anyone to be a draft steal when they're taken 36th overall, I won't stop you. But in terms of production and longevity, no one in the last decade stacks up with Baker, who's the only Cardinals player to make multiple All Pro teams while actually playing for Arizona. He's also made six Pro Bowls during that span, which is far and away the most of any anyone associated with the franchise. He's still playing at a high level, too: 2023 was his best year as a tackler, according to PFF's tackling grade and Baker's missed tackle percentage. He was also a team captain in 2023, which is a no-brainer considering how what he's meant to the organization and the fact that he chose to re-sign with them back in 2020 despite having one of the better markets in the history of the safety position. Even at 36 overall, it's hard to have the type of career that Baker's already had.