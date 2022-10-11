Fansided
Top 3 items I want on my Arizona Cardinals wishlist

By Sion Fawkes

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: Linebacker Zaven Collins #25 of the Arizona Cardinals talks with J.J. Watt #99 during the NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles defeated the Cardinals 20-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
We are five games into the 2022 Arizona Cardinals season, but that doesn’t quite mean I can’t start wishing for some future assets. 

The Arizona Cardinals should consider themselves lucky, sitting at 2-3 after the first five games. They’ve faced a slew of injuries, a suspension, poor playcalling, abysmal clock management, and even winning a game they should not have otherwise won. Oh, and their losing streak at home is the longest it has been in nearly 70 seasons.

What could have gone wrong during the early stages of the Cardinals season has gone wrong, yet they are in the thick of the NFC West. That said, the Cardinals have plenty of time to turn this season into a memorable one.

And they can also improve in more ways than one. So what would I like to see them adopt in future seasons? Here are three items on my Arizona Cardinals wishlist for 2023 and beyond.

Arizona Cardinals
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 09: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals calls a play from the sideline against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) /

1 – An offensive coordinator

Or at least someone who can help even out Kingsbury’s poor clock management skills and spotty playcalling. An offensive coordinator who knows the NFL game would be great, and perhaps they can remind Kliff time and again that the college game often doesn’t translate to the pros.

If this is the case, perhaps Kliff won’t go the same way as the Urban Meyers, Matt Rhules, and Chip Kellys of the world. College coaches who didn’t belong in the NFL, in other words. No, this won’t happen in 2022, but it can definitely be the case in 2023 if the Cardinals keep struggling following DeAndre Hopkins’ return.

