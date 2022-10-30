Patrick Peterson made the Arizona Cardinals look silly
By Sion Fawkes
Patrick Peterson was a staple in the Arizona Cardinals defense for a decade. During the Cards loss on Sunday, he became a thorn in their side.
Patrick Peterson isn’t shy about relaying his feelings toward the Arizona Cardinals. And why should he? The fanbase practically betrayed their former star player, from rude emails to notes, some of which even came from season ticket holders with threats to cancel their packages.
During his time in Arizona, Peterson “only” made eight Pro Bowls, which also included three All-Pro awards. And yet, the fanbase repays arguably their best cornerback since Aeneas Williams by sending him rude notes?
Listen, Peterson had every right to do what he did during Sunday’s win against the Cardinals. That included taunting the Arizona sideline, hilariously mocking Kyler Murray’s Call of Duty fanaticism, and of course, deflecting three passes, which tied a single-game high for the season.
Patrick Peterson avenged his falling out with the Arizona Cardinals
Peterson should probably send the entire Cardinals fanbase a handwritten Thank You Note, given the way they fueled and presumably are continuing to fuel him. I wrote an article earlier in the week warning fans that Peterson could make life tough for the Cardinals. The reaction? Laughter.
Now that Peterson exerted revenge on his former team, that laughter has extinguished. Over the past two weeks, Peterson proved he could still play in the NFL. In fact, coming into this game he allowed just a 48.6% completion percentage and a 52.1 quarterback rating.
Yet many who follow the Cardinals continue to act as though Peterson is the league’s most washed up cornerback since Deion Sanders returned to the game in 2004. Here is what Peterson had to say, in case you are interested:
"“All I heard the last two years is that ‘He’s washed up, he’s done. I know we’ve still got a second half of the season to go, but I’m just getting started. Like, I’m in my zone right now. I’m in a groove. I’ve been here before, I know how to keep it. And I want to continue being challenged, and continue helping this team win ballgames.“Because I promise you this, if I get challenged, I will show up on the stat sheet. And that’s why I’ve been missing out on Pro Bowls and All-Pros. I’m here. Twelve years in and I’m still standing strong.” – via ESPN.com."
And Peterson may not be finished mocking the Cardinals. With his former team sitting at 3-5 and his current team 6-1, Peterson and the Vikings look as though they are headed toward playing football in January. As for Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury, and company? They’re well on their way to being 0 for 1 in Year 1 of their contract extensions.
