3 Best Bets for Arizona Cardinals vs. Rams – Week 10
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals are squaring off against the Los Angeles Rams for Round 2. Here are the three best bets for the contest.
The Arizona Cardinals need a win in Week 10 if they want to remain in the playoff race, or really, have a remote chance of making it to the postseason. However, with quarterback Kyler Murray looking to be a game-time decision with a hamstring injury, they may just need to win this one with backup quarterback Colt McCoy.
Hamstring injuries are no joke, which is why I would start McCoy in this situation. And on the other side of the equation, the Rams are also dealing with injury issues at quarterback, with Matthew Stafford having suffered a concussion. Therefore, this game could be the Battle of the Backups. Here are three good bets to make if that is indeed the case.
1 – UNDER 40.5
If there are two backups squaring off, this one is a no-brainer. Don’t expect either team to score a lot of points. And even with the Arizona Cardinals defense struggling, they should be able to handle John Wolford.
Even if this game pits Murray vs. Stafford, I would still be on-edge about taking the OVER here. Neither offense has performed dramatically well as it is, so the UNDER, at least for this week, is the safer bet.
2 – First drive results in a PUNT
This is another no-brainer, as in the perceived Battle of the Backups, the first drive will most likely end in a punt regardless of which offense takes the field first. And once again, even if we have both starting quarterbacks playing, these stagnant offenses haven’t fared well enough at any time this season to give anyone faith that they would score on their first drive. Expect a punt.
3 – RAMS win the first quarter over the Arizona Cardinals
With potentially two backup quarterbacks playing in this one, it could have a different ending. But the Cardinals have scored only a handful of points in the first quarter this season, so once again, the safest and best bet here is to believe the Rams win the first over Arizona.
Last week’s results…
And last week, I went 1-2 in the Cardinals vs. Seahawks best bets, unfortunately, with the Seahawks scoring a field goal on their first drive, the Cardinals losing the fourth quarter, somehow, and the game finished OVER the 49.5 mark.
This puts my overall record for the season at 15-12 from a best bets standpoint. Hopefully this week, I can bring the brooms once more and sweep my way to a 3-0 record. We shall see.
(Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change)
Want your voice heard? Join the Raising Zona team!