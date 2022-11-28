Pursuit of Sean Payton should begin right now for Arizona Cardinals
By Jim Koch
There’s no better time than the present for the Arizona Cardinals to see what it would take to bring Sean Payton to the desert.
If it wasn’t already in motion, the Sean Payton-watch has officially begun for the Arizona Cardinals. Any fans that were still supporting Kliff Kingsbury should have jumped ship following this past Sunday’s 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Cards have reverted back to a losing culture with Kingsbury in command. In their last 17 regular-season matchups, the team has compiled a preposterous 5-12 record. Anyone who feels that Kingsbury deserves to return in 2023 should let that sink in for a moment.
Arizona owner Michael Bidwill needs to get in touch with the club’s unhappy fanbase. With each passing week, the franchise is losing more and more of it’s followers. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to put your heart and soul into a Cardinals squad that continues to disappoint with Kingsbury at the controls.
There is a way for Bidwill to rectify what’s quickly becoming a lost cause. According to reports, Payton currently has interest in coaching either the Cards or the Chargers. Los Angeles head man Brandon Staley could end up keeping his job, however, if his 6-5 squad manages to secure a playoff spot over the next six weeks.
Arizona Cardinals could end up as the top destination for Sean Payton
Arizona’s odds of landing Payton would obviously increase if the Chargers are out of the mix. In his 15 campaigns with the New Orleans Saints, the 58-year-old amassed a sparking regular-season record of 241-152. Payton’s Saints went 9-8 overall in the playoffs, and brought home an NFL championship following the 2009 season.
Kingsbury appears to be in over his head as a head coach at the professional level. Actually, there are a legion of the league’s followers who feel that the 43-year-old didn’t deserve the coveted opportunity in the first place. Kingsbury struggled as the top dog at Texas Tech University, compiling an unimpressive 35-40 mark during his six years at the school.
The Cards have regressed significantly in Kingsbury’s fourth year with the organization. Phone calls regarding Payton need to be made immediately, with the hopes that the inquiry will ultimately lead to the acquisition of the Super Bowl-winning coach.
