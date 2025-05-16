Cardinals fans can't help but laugh at 49ers' massive Brock Purdy overpay

It's hard not to smile when a division rival makes a move that could set them back for years.

Arizona Cardinals fans were just gifted with the news that the San Francisco 49ers have given Brock Purdy a massive contract extension, as reported by Tom Pelissero. The deal makes Purdy the seventh-highest-paid quarterback in the league, based on AAV. Overpay is an understatement.

San Francisco 49ers continue disastrous offseason with Brock Purdy contract

The San Francisco 49ers have been the most successful franchise in the NFC West over the last four years. In that same timeframe, the Arizona Cardinals have probably been the least successful team in the division. Times are changing though.

Throughout the 2025 offseason, the Cardinals have made the right moves, signing quality veterans and making excellent draft picks. The 49ers, on the other hand, have stumbled through the offseason at every step. This Brock Purdy contract is their latest blunder.

Brock Purdy was famously drafted with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Through a series of injuries to San Francisco's other quarterbacks, Purdy became their starter. Since then, he has helped them to two conference championship games and one Super Bowl appearance.

Except, it hasn't really been Brock Purdy who led the 49ers to all of those wins. He's been lifted up by one of the best coaches in football and a supporting cast of countless superstars. If he didn't have Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams, and Kyle Shanahan by his side, Purdy would likely still be riding the bench somewhere.

This offseason, the 49ers have let go of some of their best players while failing to add any significant talent. Now, we see why. They were saving up to pay a seventh-round draft pick like he's an elite quarterback. This could be the end of San Francisco's reign over the division.