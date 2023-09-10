Is Marquise Brown playing today? (Latest injury update for Cardinals vs. Commanders in NFL Week 1)
The latest injury update on Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown.
By Peter Dewey
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown reportedly is expected to play in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.
This is a great sign for Arizona, as the team’s offense needs all the help it can get with Josh Dobbs expected to start at quarterback. Brown is the clear No. 1 option for the team at receiver now that DeAndre Hopkins is in Tennessee.
Marquise Brown injury status for Week 1 game against Washington Commanders
Brown is currently listed as questionable on the Cardinals’ Week 1 injury report, but he is expected to play in the game.
Best Marquise Brown prop bet vs. Commanders in Week 1
Marquise Brown OVER 45.5 receiving yards
This number is extremely low for Brown, who cleared 45.5 receiving yards in eight of his 12 games last season. Granted, that came mainly with Kyler Murray at quarterback, but Brown is a deep threat that could go over this total with just one catch.
The Cardinals are major underdogs against the Commanders this week, so I’d expect the team to be playing from behind – which should mean that Josh Dobbs has to air it out more often than not.
That’s a great sign for Brown, who is clearly the No. 1 option on the outside now that Hopkins is gone. I like taking a shot on this prop now that Brown is expected to play.
Marquise Brown injury history
Brown has a lengthy injury history, and he actually missed five games for the Cardinals last season. Still, he’s played in at least 12 games in each of his four NFL campaigns.
- Feb. 2020: Pedal Lisfranc Fracture – was ready for training camp
- 2020 season: Knee Patella Sprain – did not miss time despite being listed on injury report multiple times
- July 2021: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – suffered in training camp
- Nov. 2021: Thigh Glute Strain – missed one game
- Aug. 2022: Thigh Hamstring Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1 – did not miss time
- Oct. 2022: Pedal Foot Fracture – missed five games
When is Marquise Brown coming back?
Brown is expected to suit up for the Cardinals in Week 1, barring a setback in pre-game warm ups.
Arizona Cardinals next 5 opponents
- New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 17
- Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 24
- San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 1
- Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday Oct. 8
- Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 15
Arizona Cardinals injury report
- Marquise Brown – hamstring, questionable
- Zach Ertz – knee, questionable
- Kelvin Beachum – hand, out
Washington Commanders injury report
- James Smith-Williams – oblique, questionable
- Chase Young – neck, questionable
