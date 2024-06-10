1 big question for all NFC West starting QBs heading into 2024
By Brandon Ray
Los Angeles Rams: Will Matthew Stafford bring a young and talented offense to another level?
The Rams were a team that not a lot of people thought would be a playoff team, but they surprised the NFL by clinching a playoff spot and taking the Detroit Lions down to the wire in the wild card round. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was surrounded with excellent young weapons who exceeded expectations in running back Kyren Williams and rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua. LA had one of the most explosive offensive units in 2023.
The big question for Stafford is whether or not he can take this young offense to the next level before time runs out on him. Stafford is still a top ten quarterback in the league, but each season gets harder for a quarterback who is getting older. Now that we know what the Rams can be with their young weapons and improved offensive line, it will be up to Stafford to take the Rams as far as he can.
San Francisco 49ers: Can Brock Purdy win the Super Bowl with a stacked roster?
The 49ers are so close to winning it all but have come up empty handed the last two seasons behind Brock Purdy. In 2022, Purdy became the starter after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo both became injured and Purdy seized his opportunity as the last draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 49ers have made it to the NFC Championship two years in a row and went toe-to-toe with the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl before losing in overtime.
Purdy is heading into the third year of his cheap four-year rookie contract. It is a matter of time before the 49ers will have to make a decision for Purdy on whether or not he will be the team’s franchise quarterback. San Francisco has the most stacked roster in the NFL but they won’t be together forever. If Purdy is not able to win a Super Bowl with this roster, who knows if they will ever win one again.
Seattle Seahawks: Will Geno Smith be the starter for all 17 games?
The Seattle Seahawks are in a weird spot of their franchise. It’s not a bad spot, but it could be better. For the first time since 2010, Pete Carroll will not be on the sidelines as the head coach. New rookie head coach Mike Macdonald is taking over and has a quarterback room of Geno Smith, Sam Howell, and P.J. Walker. Smith was able to revamp his career with the Seahawks in 2022 and Seattle traded for Sam Howell from the Washington Commanders this past offseason.
Smith is set to be the starter for 2024, but will he play in all 17 games? Contractually, it would make sense that Smith is the starter as he is going into the second year of his three-year deal but we have seen strange things happen all the time. With the Seahawks trading for Howell, there is an argument to be made that Howell could potentially be the starter at some point for the Seahawks. Maybe it isn’t this season, but don’t rule out the 2025 season and on.