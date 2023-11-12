10 players who could be the Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback in 2024
With Kyler Murray returning today, he gets the first crack at becoming the Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback in 2024, but he’s not a shoo-in for the gig.
By Sion Fawkes
Chances for redemption
4 - Clayton Tune
Following his poor outing last week against the Cleveland Browns, Clayton Tune has little chance of opening the 2024 season as the starter. But, in the event Murray suffers a setback and if the Cards feel no one else is more capable of running the offense with the same efficacy, then Tune takes it, but this is an unlikely scenario.
5 - Justin Fields
Assuming the Chicago Bears end up with the first pick, they will likely hit the reset button, meaning potentially cutting ties with Justin Fields. If Murray doesn’t fare well, the Cards could bring in a redemption-seeking Fields to compete with the 26-year-old, and it’s not like the former Ohio State product can’t run this tailor-made offense.
6 - Trey Lance
Trey Lance’s value has sunk to the point that a team interested in him could swap a fifth-round pick (or later) and acquire the former third overall selection. This would be a scenario where the Cardinals do just that, bring Lance in competition for Murray should the latter struggle, win the battle, and open the season as the guy, perhaps against the team that drafted him.