10 quick predictions for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals season
The Arizona Cardinals could be in for a long 2023 campaign, but that shouldn’t stop us from at least being optimistic. Here are 10 quick-hit predictions.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Cameron Thomas records double-digit sacks
Cameron Thomas put up an incredible performance in the preseason, and it was rarely talked about. While he opens the season as the backup, or a mere role player, Thomas will make the jump into the starting lineup early over Dennis Gardeck.
From there, he records at least one sack in every other game, and hits 10 on the season, logging two quarterback takedowns in at least a pair of contests. Thomas and EDGE rusher Zaven Collins should end the 2023 season as the pass rush unit’s leaders.
4 - Trey McBride is the Cardinals breakout player on offense
Whether he predominantly lines up at tight end, at H-back, or both, Trey McBride should enjoy a breakout season with the Arizona Cardinals. He showed us last year that he can handle being ‘the guy,’ regardless of who’s playing quarterback, foreshadowing a strong 2023.
Unless he’s traded, Zach Ertz should maintain a steady role in this offense, but McBride is one player you must watch all year. If Ertz is moved at some point, don’t sleep on Elijah Higgins, who Arizona picked up on waivers last week.