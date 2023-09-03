10 quick predictions for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals season
The Arizona Cardinals could be in for a long 2023 campaign, but that shouldn’t stop us from at least being optimistic. Here are 10 quick-hit predictions.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Marco Wilson records five interceptions
Marco Wilson surprised us all with three picks and 10 pass deflections in what was a successful sophomore campaign. But when you look at his advanced stats, it gets better: Wilson allowed just a 57.3% completion percentage, 6.3 yards per target, and opposing quarterbacks tallied a 77.1 quarterback rating against him.
This year, Wilson can prove he’s a true CB1, and he helps his cause with a five-interception season. Let’s get a little bold for this one and say he gets a pick six and 100-plus return yards.
6 - Nolan Cooney becomes the NFC’s best punter
Nolan Cooney seriously has a chance to end the season as the Arizona Cardinals MVP. And no, this isn’t a knock on the Cardinals, as much as it is a testament to Cooney.
The guy was unreal during the preseason, and for a team figuring to struggle, winning the field position game is more important than it’s been in a while. Cooney has the potential to average at least 50.0 yards per punt, which will flip the field often.