10 quick predictions for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals season
The Arizona Cardinals could be in for a long 2023 campaign, but that shouldn’t stop us from at least being optimistic. Here are 10 quick-hit predictions.
By Sion Fawkes
9 - Kyzir White leads the Cardinals with over 120 tackles
We saw little of Kyzir White in the preseason, but we already know what he’s capable of. During his ultra-limited sample size vs. the Kansas City Chiefs in Preseason Week 2, White was all over the field, and showing off his aggressive game.
He will be a tackling machine in 2023, and no, not all of those tackles will come between four and five yards downfield. Look for White to hit the century mark in tackles by Week 14, and he will snag at least another 20 in the season’s final four games.
10 - Cardinals build chemistry and optimism for 2024
The 2023 Arizona Cardinals are realistically a 5-12 or 6-11 team at best. But this season, they can get away with winning just five games while simultaneously building optimism. The record will land them a Top 10, and perhaps even a Top 5 pick, so players like Marvin Harrison Jr. are realistic options.
Better yet, it’s not the Cards, but the Houston Texans, finishing the year with the worst record in football, so Arizona gets the first overall pick anyway. Murray plays well enough to hush the Caleb Williams camp, so let’s expect them to use the first overall pick on Harrison, and their next pick on the best player available.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)