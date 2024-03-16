3 Arizona Cardinals 2024 opponents who vastly improved through free agency
These 3 opponents that the Cardinals will face next season made significant upgrades to their roster.
By Brandon Ray
3.) Chicago Bears
All eyes are on the Bears as the draft fastly approaches. For now, they have both the number one overall pick as well as quarterback Justin Fields. That setup should change very soon. In the meantime, the Bears have improved on offense so whether it is Fields or Caleb Williams behind center, one of these quarterbacks will have a great setup of weapons around them. The Bears made the first acquisition during the legal tampering period by signing running back D’Andre Swift to a three-year, $24 million deal. Swift is coming off a career year with the Philadelphia Eagles with over 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career. Adding Swift to this offense not only improves the run game, but it will give Fields or Williams a great pass-catching back out of the backfield.
Then in a stunning move, the Bears traded for wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers, only having to give up a fourth round pick. Adding Allen to this pass attack that already has D.J. Moore and tight end Cole Kmet take yet another step up. The Cardinals will have a tough matchup for when they face the Bears’ offense this season.