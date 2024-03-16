3 Arizona Cardinals 2024 opponents who vastly improved through free agency
These 3 opponents that the Cardinals will face next season made significant upgrades to their roster.
By Brandon Ray
2.) Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins have lost a good amount of talent like Robert Hunt on the offensive line, as well as Christian Wilkins that will weaken their defensive line. However, they have been making low-key free agent signings that should help the backend of their defense. They signed cornerback Kendall Fuller to a two-year deal as the top corner that was available on the free agent market. Fuller is a versatile defender who can play outside the numbers and cover a slot receiver. To add to their secondary, the Dolphins also signed former Buffalo Bills’ safety Jordan Poyer who was part of the culture turnaround in Buffalo back in 2017. Poyer has leadership skills that will be beneficial for the Dolphins.
Another Dolphins’ signing that no one is talking about is linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins. Coming from the Seattle Seahawks, Brooks has the pleasure of being teammates with future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner and was a tackling machine in Seattle. While Miami still needs to improve, they have been improving their defense which could challenge the offense in Arizona next season.