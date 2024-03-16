3 Arizona Cardinals 2024 opponents who vastly improved through free agency
These 3 opponents that the Cardinals will face next season made significant upgrades to their roster.
By Brandon Ray
1.) Green Bay Packers
After Jordan Love proved in the second half of the season last year that he can be a franchise quarterback, the Packers find themselves in a great spot to build off of their success from their first post-Aaron Rodgers season. They beat down the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs and gave the San Francisco 49ers a scare in the divisional round of the playoffs. Now they are looking to get back to the dance and they have made three free agent moves that will help them get back to the playoffs.
Before releasing running back Aaron Jones, Green Bay went out and acquired running back Josh Jacobs from the Las Vegas Raiders. After failing to get a contract extension over a year ago with the Raiders, Jacobs will now bring his talents to Lambeau Field to the NFC North. Jacobs has run over 800 yards in every single season, including his 1,600 rushing yard season two years ago. To go along with Jacobs, the Packers were also able to bring back A.J. Dillon to create a dangerous running back duo for when it starts to get cold up in Wisconsin.
In addition to Jacobs and Dillon, the Packers also signed safety Xavier McKinney from the New York Giants. McKinney is coming off his first full season playing in every game last year and racked up 116 total tackles and 3 interceptions (having 9 in his career). Getting McKinney to put in a secondary that already has Jaire Alexander is dangerous against Kyler Murray and the Arizona passing game.