3 Arizona Cardinals players who will surprise us in October 2023
The Arizona Cardinals had plenty of pleasant surprises in September, and you will see that trend continue in October regarding a few players.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Trey McBride, TE
So far, Trey McBride has taken a back seat to the aging Zach Ertz, and while some will claim Ertz has underwhelmed, he’s still hauling in 66.7% of passes thrown his way, which is a respectable number with just one drop, per Pro-Football-Reference.
However, McBride is the better option thanks to his age, and in October, he will make that leap. The Cardinals are running a tight-end friendly offense, and as quarterback Josh Dobbs’ confidence grows, it will benefit all Arizona Cardinals pass-catchers.
While you will see Marquise Brown and Michael Wilson continue to produce along with Ertz, look for McBride to organically get more involved. So far, his 85.7% catch percentage is second only to Wilson among Cardinals pass-catchers with at least five receptions, and he leads the team in receiving success rate at 71.4%.