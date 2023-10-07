3 Arizona Cardinals players who will surprise us in October 2023
The Arizona Cardinals had plenty of pleasant surprises in September, and you will see that trend continue in October regarding a few players.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - BJ Ojulari, EDGE
The Arizona Cardinals pass rush has a pair of gems in Dennis Gardeck and Victor Dimukeje while Zaven Collins and Cameron Thomas struggle to find their respective footing. However, there is one EDGE rusher who’s been rather obscure lately, and that’s rookie BJ Ojulari.
One reason behind this is the fact Ojulari missed most of training camp and the preseason recovering from a knee injury, which slowed his progress. So far, Ojulari has graced the stat sheet just once, but in his case, stats are also rather misleading.
For one, he’s only played in 40 defensive snaps, which averages 10 per game, and just 15% overall. In his limited sample size, Ojulari has played enough to garner a PFF Grade of 64.0, which is the third-highest among Arizona Cardinals EDGE rushers. His pass rush grade sits at 68.1, so as he sees more playing time this month, look for him to make the most of it.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference, grades provided by PFF [subscription])