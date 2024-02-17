3 Arizona Cardinals that we can safely call busts after the 2023 season
These three Cardinals had a 2023 season to forget.
By Brandon Ray
2.) Emari Demercado - running back
One highlight of the offense in Arizona was their running game with James Conner. In 13 games, Conner went above 1,000 rushing yards and had 9 total touchdowns. While missing 4 games, that opened up the opportunity for running back Emari Demercado to step in and show that he can be an important role player in the backfield. Demercado was ruled inactive for three games and his best game came in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens (20 carries for 78 yards). Overall, Demercado finished the season with 284 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on the year.
In Conner’s absence, Demercado had the chance to show that he can be a successor for Conner (who is set to hit free agency in 2025). He was not able to establish himself as a future back for the Cardinals last season and may have to prove himself again. Maybe this is unfair seeing as how the Cardinals had to play from behind a majority of the season and had to throw it. However, Demercado did not rise up to the challenge when he got the start. The 2024 season will give him another chance to show what he is made of.