3 Arizona Cardinals who made a strong case for a roster spot in preseason finale
The Arizona Cardinals just finished their preseason against the Minnesota Vikings, and a few players made a strong case for a spot on the final 53.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals just concluded their preseason, and quite a few fringe players stood out in this one. And best yet, sans his fumble early in the game, quarterback Clayton Tune more than made a case to become the starter when Week 1 arrives, and there was one player who Tune built a sound connection with.
There was a completely obscure name making plays all over the field on defense, and his single performance alone could snag him a spot as a backup. I’ve also been talking often about wide receiver Daniel Arias, who has enjoyed a solid preseason, but there is another receiver who could edge everyone else out for the sixth spot thanks to his special teams value.
Arizona Cardinals players who made a strong case for a roster spot
1 - Noah Togiai
Noah Togiai lost some momentum following a strong training camp, but in the first half, he snagged four catches on four targets for 27 yards, showing a knack for getting open. Togiai is currently in a battle to be the Cardinals TE3 with Geoff Swaim and Blake Whiteheart.
Togiai entered the league in 2020 as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, and he was also in Philadelphia during Jonathan Gannon’s time with the franchise. His big game earlier today, plus his familiarity with Gannon and fit for the system could warrant him a roster spot.
2 - Zach McCloud
Who, you may ask? The Arizona Cardinals recently signed McCloud, and he made quite the first impression in the first half. Sure, McCloud may be playing against predominantly backups, but he logged two tackles behind the line, two sacks, and two quarterback hits in the game’s first two quarters.
Not a bad first impression, and you shouldn’t be surprised if McCloud sneaks onto the Cardinals roster. It was just one performance, but it was a dynamic one in a single half. Look for McCloud’s name when final cuts roll around on Tuesday.
3 - Kaden Davis
Kaden Davis has caught our eye several times, and he looked good as a punt returner in his limited sample size, logging 27 yards on two runbacks. Davis has also been a productive receiver, so if he could win the WR6 job and become a major contributor on special teams. Through three quarters in the finale, Davis hauled in four catches on four targets for 28 yards.
Overall, anything can happen on cut day, and look for quite a few surprises over roughly the next 72 hours. But if the three aforementioned talents sneak onto the final roster, don’t let it surprise you.
(Statistics provided by ESPN.com)