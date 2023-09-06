3 biggest surprises in the Cardinals Week 1 depth chart reveal
On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals revealed their first official depth chart of the season, and there were some pleasant surprises.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals first depth chart release may not boast a ton of surprises, as many players we anticipated starting or sliding into primary backup roles are listed in their projected spots. But it doesn’t mean yesterday’s release didn’t come with a few big, and pleasant, surprises.
As it stands, there is no listed starter at quarterback, while a pair of rookies will also see the spotlight, assuming they remain healthy between now and this Sunday. There was also one linebacker who snuck their way into the lineup that many previously thought was little more than a special teamer.
Biggest surprises in Arizona Cardinals depth chart release
1 - Josh Dobbs OR Clayton Tune
While I’m sure head coach Jonathan Gannon knows who will line up under center this Sunday against the Washington Commanders, he’s telling no one. And while I’m sure some in the media will scrutinize this decision simply for the sake of scrutiny (hasn’t that been the case all summer?), it’s smart on Gannon’s part to show his inner-Bill Belichick.
Neither Dobbs nor Tune are clear-cut starters in the NFL, and Gannon needs to at least try and create every edge he can get. However, this is surprising nonetheless, as 99.9% of the time, coaches will reveal the starter at least by the beginning of the week, even amidst a late quarterback competition.
Ron Rivera and his Commanders defense are more than equipped to deal with either Dobbs or Tune, but the two boast different playing styles. We saw Tune show off a strong arm plenty of times in the preseason, but you likely won’t see Dobbs take too many chances downfield.
Both are mobile, but Tune is more of a dual threat, something he also showed in the preseason. Therefore, depending on who starts, it will force Washington to adjust quickly during the game.