3 biggest surprises in the Cardinals Week 1 depth chart reveal
On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals revealed their first official depth chart of the season, and there were some pleasant surprises.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Rookies getting the spotlight
Michael Wilson and Kei’Trel Clark have officially earned their respective starting roles, with the former snagging a spot over Zach Pascal and the latter, over Antonio Hamilton Sr. Wilson showed us that he’s more than ready for the NFL game since summer workouts, and he only got better as training camp went on.
He also saw very little playing time in the preseason, another sign that he was at least seriously competing for the starting job. Even if Pascal was #1 on the depth chart in August. However, it seemed as though he was unable to sneak by the veteran, leaving me convinced the 28-year-old Pascal would at least open the season atop the depth chart.
I would have laughed had someone told me Kei’Trel Clark, a rookie sixth round pick, would work his way into the starting lineup when the Arizona Cardinals drafted him. And while Clark did everything right in camp and in the preseason, it looked like a lock that the 30-year-old Hamilton would hold onto the CB2 role while Clark would line up in situational packages.
We now know that wasn’t to be, and Clark finds himself as one of very few sixth round rooks taking the field as a starter this Sunday, barring injury. He will be one of the more exciting players to watch progress this season if he enjoys a couple of strong outings early.