3 biggest surprises in the Cardinals Week 1 depth chart reveal
On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals revealed their first official depth chart of the season, and there were some pleasant surprises.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Josh Woods’ promotion
Josh Woods put up a couple of incredible performances in the preseason and he was yet another name making waves in training camp. But as a career special-teamer who saw just cameo roles on defense throughout his career, it looked as though Krys Barnes and Kyzir White would open the season as the starting inside linebackers.
However, the Arizona Cardinals listed Woods as the starter over Owen Pappoe, with Zeke Turner taking the third spot. Barnes, meanwhile, is slotted behind White.
Speaking of Pappoe, I previously thought he would have a chance to sneak into the rotation to at least a degree. More recently, I backed off of that, far more impressed with Kyle Soelle throughout camp and the preseason while Pappoe’s stock dropped in my eyes.
But, it looks like Gannon and Company are holding the rookie fifth round pick in a higher regard, especially since they cut Soelle loose last week. Does he eventually beat out Woods and see some time in the starting lineup after all? We will find out as this 2023 campaign wears on.