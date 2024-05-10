3 biggest winners from Cardinals' offseason moves
By Brandon Ray
3.) Zaven Collins
Hear me out…while the Cardinals did decline the 5th-year option on Zaven Collins’ contract (saving $13.2 million), it should also be noted that the Cardinals did not draft a linebacker in the draft like they have ever since 2019. Collins has played linebacker in the NFL but has transitioned more to the edge spot in Gannon and Nick Rallis’ defense. He showed promise of what he can bring, but he will need to step up his game.
Despite the Cardinals going out and signing Mack Wilson in free agency, Collins has a year of experience in this defense and has shown versatility. At the end of the day, Collins does not have to face any younger competition and there is no clear player that is overall better than him to take his spot away from him. Training camp will be crucial for Collins to show what he can do and earn a potential contract extension with the Cardinals, or prepare to show the rest of the NFL what kind of player he is for free agency next year.