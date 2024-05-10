3 biggest winners from Cardinals' offseason moves
By Brandon Ray
2.) Greg Dortch
The young and promising wideout has Cardinals fans excited for what he can potentially do in this offense. After being overshadowed the last couple of years, there is a great chance that Greg Dortch will be heavily involved with the offense. The first big win for Dortch was when the Cardinals traded Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons, opening up the door of opportunity for Dortch. Then during the draft, the Cardinals drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 which was the obvious pick. However, the Cardinals would then wait until the 6th round to draft another wideout in Tejhuan Palmer out of UAB. That should be a sign that Dortch will see a lot of playtime in 2024.
While Dortch does not have the impressive numbers, he has shown the skills that he has which is perfect for the kind of offense that the Cardinals operate with. Don’t be surprised if Dortch gets a lot of carries out of the backfield on jet sweeps.