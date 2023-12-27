3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 against the Eagles
The Arizona Cardinals are 3-12 and are coming off of a demoralizing loss to the Chicago Bears, but it doesn’t mean we still can’t get bold for Week 17.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Cardinals running game also shows, scores additional touchdown
From a total rushing yardage perspective, the Eagles boast one of the best rushing defenses in football. However, they are also allowing 4.2 yards per carry, which is a number the Cardinals can take advantage of with their trio of backs led by James Conner.
While Philadelphia’s defense rarely allows rushing touchdowns, just 10 all season, a battering ram like Conner is always a threat to score when given the ball near the goal line. Since the numbers state the Cards should have an easier time moving the ball on this Eagles defense than you may think, Conner should get his fair share of chances to punch one in for a score.
Overall, the Redbirds lead back will average 4.3 yards per carry, slightly higher than what the Eagles have given up this season, with 65 rushing yards, and a score. His efforts will once again set the stage for completing his best season yet in the desert.