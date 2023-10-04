3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals Week 5 matchup
The Arizona Cardinals square off at home vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, and as a stark contrast to the preseason, the Redbirds could win this one.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Joshua Dobbs tosses three touchdown passes
The Bengals passing defense looks better than it really is thanks to the fact opponents tend to run against them. Cincinnati’s 123 rushing attempts against is eighth-highest in the league, but that doesn’t mean teams won’t throw on them.
The Bengals touchdown passes against sits at 5.0%, which is also the eighth-highest in the NFL. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs has seen quite a respectable amount of success against much better pass defenses like the Cowboys and 49ers - and that was well before garbage time regarding the latter.
Therefore, while Conner racks up the rushing yards, Dobbs will go over the top and toss three touchdown passes. But let’s spice up this bold prediction and state that Dobbs will toss three touchdown passes to three different pass-catchers. It should make for yet another strong outing for one of the NFL’s most surprising quarterbacks.