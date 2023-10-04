3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals Week 5 matchup
The Arizona Cardinals square off at home vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, and as a stark contrast to the preseason, the Redbirds could win this one.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Cardinals defense holds Joe Burrow to under 200 passing yards
A calf injury has rendered Joe Burrow rather ineffective this season, and his 728 passing yards equate to just 182 yards per game. While the Arizona Cardinals defense is currently suffering setback after setback, they will have a chip on their shoulder after allowing Brock Purdy to look like an All-Pro against them.
The Cardinals D should turn up the volume and come early and often after Burrow, but despite the quarterback’s calf injury, he’s done a good job of getting rid of the ball quickly. Through four games, Burrow has been sacked eight times, averaging just two sacks per game, and 34 for an entire season.
But, the Cardinals heat should force Burrow into making erratic decisions with the ball, keeping his completion percentage in the 50s, and his total passing yards south of 200. This should be a game of redemption for a Redbirds defense who, despite their personnel, made life too easy for their opponent in Week 4.
