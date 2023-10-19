3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Seahawks in Week 7
The Arizona Cardinals have lost three straight and they will try to snap their losing streak against one of their most heated division rivals.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Cardinals stop the Seahawks three times in the red zone
The Cardinals have allowed 30 trips to the red zone, or five per game. Fortunately for the Redbirds, their red zone defense isn’t horrible, as they have allowed a touchdown on just 53.3 percent of them, putting the Cards in the middle of the league.
The Seahawks have scored 11 touchdowns on 22 trips to the red zone, so if recent history serves as an indicator, it means this battle can go either way. Spoiler alert: These bold predictions are for the Arizona Cardinals, and therefore, their defense gets the best of the Seattle offense, holding the Seahawks to a field goal or less on three of their four red zone opportunities.
With the Cardinals defense stepping up in crucial moments, they will rely on what has been a stagnant offense to try and pull off a close upset. And the final projection on this list could be the deciding factor in this Week 7 matchup should it ring true.