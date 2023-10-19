3 bold predictions for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Seahawks in Week 7
The Arizona Cardinals have lost three straight and they will try to snap their losing streak against one of their most heated division rivals.
3 - Cardinals redeem themselves in the red zone
Last week, the Arizona Cardinals went 0 for 3 in scoring a touchdown in the red zone. This week, the Cards are in a much more manageable situation, as the Seahawks boast the worst red zone defense in football, allowing touchdowns in 9 out of 10 trips that opponents have taken inside the 20 this season.
The issue, however, is getting there, as Seattle is only allowing an average of two trips per game. To make matters tougher for the Cards, the Seahawks also have one of the league’s best rushing defenses, and given how poorly Dobbs has played over the past two weeks, they may be expecting Arizona to run often.
This should open up the passing game, allowing Dobbs to drive methodically into the red zone on three different occasions, where the Cards will score a pair of touchdowns and a field goal. It’s all about finding a way to get there, but with a bit of game-planning, Drew Petzing should have enough up his sleeve to put Dobbs and Company in position to make a few trips.
