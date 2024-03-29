3 Cardinals who won't make the 53-man roster in 2024
These three Cardinals may be on a new team by the start of the season.
By Brandon Ray
The NFL draft hasn’t even happened and yet there will be discussions as to players across the league who may not be on their current team by the start of next season. Once the draft is completed, there will be a second big wave of free agent signings, especially post June 1st.
It will show a clear vision as to what each franchise could be like in 2024. With the Arizona Cardinals, their roster will be interesting to see once the final 53 man roster is posted before the start of the regular season. While these can be considered premature, it is never too early to start thinking about who could and who could not be on the roster come Week 1 for the Cardinals.
There are three players who could very well be looking for a new team at some point this offseason and going into training camp. It could be situational or even just being outplayed by competition.