3 contracts holding the Arizona Cardinals back right now
The Cardinals do not have a lot of big contracts on their books, but Monti Ossenfort will need to get a close look at them this offseason.
By Brandon Ray
With the ninth most cap space heading into free agency per Over The Cap, the Arizona Cardinals are due to do some money spending in the free agent market. One advantage that they have compared to a lot of the teams in the NFL is that they do not have a lot of money spent on a lot of players. However, these contracts will need to be evaluated during the offseason and heading into the 2024 season. They only have three active roster players that are set to earn more than $10 million as a base salary.
It is expected that the Cardinals will go heavy on the defensive side of the ball in free agency, but a lot of their money is on the offense. That is a factor that Cardinals fans will need to keep a close eye on entering the new year.
Here are the 3 contracts that are currently holding the Cardinals back.
3.) D.J. Humphries - offensive tackle
One weakness that the Cardinals have going into the 2024 season is an open hole at left tackle. D.J. Humphries suffered a torn ACL at the end of last season which puts the Cardinals not only looking for his replacement for next season, but the financial factor comes into play as well. His base salary is over $15 million and his services more than likely will not be utilized due to the timing of the injury last year.
Humphries has been with the Cardinals since 2015 where he was drafted to Arizona in the first round. If the Cardinals are able to bring in a quality replacement who can be the team’s starting left tackle for the future, Humphries could easily be out of Arizona sooner than expected.