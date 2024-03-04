3 defensive prospects the Arizona Cardinals need to consider drafting in NFL Draft
These three defensive players would make a great impact on the Cardinals' defense.
By Brandon Ray
The NFL combine has concluded which means we are one step closer to draft night in Detroit where (as of right now) the Chicago Bears will get things started with the first overall pick. Up next is free agency kicking off with the legal tampering period beginning on March 11th, before the official new year kicks off on March 13th. One team that has been busy has been the Arizona Cardinals, who have 13 draft picks heading into the draft, including 2 picks in the first round.
The Cardinals have many avenues that they can take on both sides of the ball. They can either go heavy on the offense to build around Kyler Murray or improve the defense for a defensive-minded head coach in Jonathan Gannon.
There were prospects who shined in the combine, while others disappointed and potentially had a drop in their draft stock. While the combine is not a defining moment of which prospect is better, having a strong combine does improve draft stock for various players.
Arizona's defense is in need for a vast improvement and with 13 draft picks, they are able to bring in potential immediate starters and development players for the future.
Here are 3 defensive prospects that the Cardinals need to consider drafting.
3.) Chop Robinson, DE - Penn State
Part of having a defensive-minded head coach is to create a pass rush that takes the pressure off of the secondary. Look no further than defensive end Chop Robinson, who posted a 4.48 40-yard dash at the combine. Robinson will have a good chance at being a first year starter in his rookie year, depending on who he is drafted to. If the Cardinals are able to draft Robinson with the No. 27 pick (possibly even trade up). Robinson plays with a style of speed to where he can contain a run to the outside and can bull rush off of a block.
The Cardinals need to boost their pass rush and unless they make a shocking move at No. 4 by getting someone like Dallas Turner out of Alabama, getting Robinson later in the first round would be bringing in a pass-rusher who can help create pressure for the Arizona defense.