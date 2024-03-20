3 former Arizona Cardinals players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish stayed
Taking a look at how Arizona's roster has changed over the past few years.
After about 10 days of free agency, the initial waves of signings are starting to quiet down. It was a crazy first couple of days, and while the Cardinals didn't quite make as much noise as Arizona fans probably wanted them to, there's still plenty of time to shape the roster as the team looks to improve on a miserable 2023 season that saw them finish last in the NFC West and only win four games. (They did update their jerseys though! So it wasn't a total loss!)
In the second year under head coach Jonathan Gannon, there figure to be more growing pains. But over the last two offseasons, it's been clear that Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort are focused on reshaping what was, for a while, one of the NFL's worst roster. And with the 4th overall pick in this year's Draft, the Cardinals may finally get the opportunity to give franchise QB Kyler Murray a young playmaker – although there's also plenty of work to be done on the offensive line, at linebacker, and in the secondary. Taking a look back at how that reshaping has gone so far is a fun offseason project, though, and these are the three former Cardinals players we are glad found new teams, and the two we wish had stuck around.