3 former Arizona Cardinals players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish stayed
Taking a look at how Arizona's roster has changed over the past few years.
3 former Arizona Cardinals players we’re glad are gone
1. Leki Fotu, DL
After four mostly-unsuccessful seasons in Arizona, the Cardinals finally moved on from Fotu, who they originally drafted in the 4th round (114 overall) back in 2020. His final numbers with the Cardinals were rough: 21 starts in 56 games, 89 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery. He never played more than 50% of defensive snaps in any of his four seasons, and while he did contribute some to special teams, his Pro Football Focus grades show a player that's probably replacement-level or worse. Even the one-year, $2.5 million contract he signed with the Jets this offseason probably didn't make the Cardinals think twice about the decision to move on.
2. Byron Murhpy, CB
After an injury-shortened final season with the Cardinals, Murphy signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Vikings. And while he did play 14 games in Minnesota this season while setting a career-high in interceptions (3), the analytics weren't particularly kind to his season. According to PFF, Murphy had the worst overall season since his rookie year, particularly as a tackler and in coverage. His missed tackle percentage almost trippled from the season before (though the small sample size may have something to do with that), and he allowed over 700 yards and six touchdowns on receptions where he was targeted. Cornerback seasons are especially hard to predict year-over-year, but it seems like the Cardinals may have called it here.
3. Robbie Chosen, WR
After 10 games with the Cardinals in a year where he played for two separate teams, Chosen signed a contract with the Dolphins, and proceeded to have one of the worst seasons of his career. In his defense, he only played in nine games. He bounced around their practice squad for a bit, and ended up only having four receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown. At 30 years old, it's not like the Cardinals are missing out on much at this point.