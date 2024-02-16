3 free agent wide receivers that would fit perfectly in Arizona Cardinals' offense
How can the Cardinals improve on the outside on offense?
By Brandon Ray
With the news of Cinncinnati Bengals' wide receiver Tee Higgins more than likely being franchise tagged, this takes away a potential offensive weapon for the Arizona Cardinals in free agency. However, general manager Monti Ossenfort will still have plenty of options in the free agent market. Before the NFL draft, the Cardinals will have a unique opportunity to bring in free agent receivers and potentially draft arguably the best prospect in the draft in wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr out of Ohio State.
The Cardinals need to address the wide receiver position in free agency, on top of the NFL draft. As of right now, there are three pending free agent wide receivers that would be a great upgrade for Arizona. The biggest factor that Ossenfort will need to consider with each player is the contract offer. Although, overpaying for a playmaker on the outside is not something to worry about because of the way the NFL has transitioned to a pass-first league.