3 free agent wide receivers that would fit perfectly in Arizona Cardinals' offense
How can the Cardinals improve on the outside on offense?
By Brandon Ray
3.) Tyler Boyd
When you are a receiver in an offense that has Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, with a running back in Joe Mixon, one might say that it would be hard to get the ball. However, wideout Tyler Boyd has still found a way to be involved as a great number three receiving option in the Bengals’ offense. Since 2021, (with Chase and Higgins in the offense), Boyd has been averaging 91 receptions, 752 yards, and 4 touchdowns a year. Obviously those are not fantastic numbers, but Boyd was never going to outperform the production of Chase and Higgins. Not to mention, quarterback Joe Burrow went out with a season-ending wrist injury which limited the Bengals’ pass attack.
If Boyd was to join the Cardinals, he would provide a security blanket for quarterback Kyler Murray in the short passing game. Another great factor that the Cardinals should consider is Boyd’s availability. Some of the best talent that a player can have is being healthy and ready to go. In 3 seasons, Boyd has only missed 2 games. He may not be a flashy signing, but Ossenfort would be able to bring in the start of stability of playmakers on the outside for Murray.