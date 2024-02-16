Raising Zona
FanSided

3 free agent wide receivers that would fit perfectly in Arizona Cardinals' offense

How can the Cardinals improve on the outside on offense?

By Brandon Ray

Indianapolis Colts v Arizona Cardinals
Indianapolis Colts v Arizona Cardinals / Norm Hall/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 4
Next

3.) Tyler Boyd

When you are a receiver in an offense that has Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, with a running back in Joe Mixon, one might say that it would be hard to get the ball. However, wideout Tyler Boyd has still found a way to be involved as a great number three receiving option in the Bengals’ offense. Since 2021, (with Chase and Higgins in the offense), Boyd has been averaging 91 receptions, 752 yards, and 4 touchdowns a year. Obviously those are not fantastic numbers, but Boyd was never going to outperform the production of Chase and Higgins. Not to mention, quarterback Joe Burrow went out with a season-ending wrist injury which limited the Bengals’ pass attack.

If Boyd was to join the Cardinals, he would provide a security blanket for quarterback Kyler Murray in the short passing game. Another great factor that the Cardinals should consider is Boyd’s availability. Some of the best talent that a player can have is being healthy and ready to go. In 3 seasons, Boyd has only missed 2 games. He may not be a flashy signing, but Ossenfort would be able to bring in the start of stability of playmakers on the outside for Murray.

Home/Cardinals Free Agency