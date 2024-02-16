3 free agent wide receivers that would fit perfectly in Arizona Cardinals' offense
How can the Cardinals improve on the outside on offense?
By Brandon Ray
2.) Michael Pittman Jr.
There is an argument to be made that Pittman, not Higgins, would have been the best free agent wide receiver to hit the open market. There is a chance that Pittman may avoid free agency and re-sign with the Indianapolis Colts, but if he and the Colts are not able to come to an agreement on a new contract, this would be a great pickup for the Cardinals. In 4 seasons with the Colts, Pittman has 2 seasons of 1,000+ receiving yards with inconsistency at the quarterback position. He has also gone up each year in targets and receptions, with last season earning 109 receptions for 1,152 yards.
Pittman has established himself as a number one option in the NFL in terms of yardage and ability to bring in the catches. He would be the automatic number one option for the Cardinals for atleast the 2024 season (depending on what happens in the draft).