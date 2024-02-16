3 free agent wide receivers that would fit perfectly in Arizona Cardinals' offense
How can the Cardinals improve on the outside on offense?
By Brandon Ray
1.) Calvin Ridley
In his first true season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Calvin Ridley managed to just cross the 1,000 receiving yard mark with 1,016 yards and 8 touchdowns off of 76 receptions. Despite being streaky throughout the season (only 4 games above 100 receiving yards), Ridley can still serve as a valuable possession receiver for Murray. With the way that the Jacksonville Jaguars finished last season and losing the AFC South division, it was tough for Ridley to get some production aside from the last game of the season.
One thing to mention is that both Murray and Ridley will need to have a great 2024 season. Ridley will need to show that he can be a consistent low-end number one wideout on a team, and Murray will need to prove that he can be the future franchise of the Cardinals coming off of a torn ACL in 2022. This might just be the best pairing possible due to both players needing to prove themselves next season.