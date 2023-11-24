3 matchups the Arizona Cardinals must dominate to win in Week 12
The 2-9 Arizona Cardinals will keep playing to win as opposed to tanking for a high draft spot, so they will focus on dominating a trio of matchups.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Offensive line dominating the. Rams pass rush
The Arizona Cardinals offensive line hasn’t been effective, but neither has the Rams pass rush. Their 21 sacks rank among the lowest in the NFL, and they are also among the worst in the league in hurry percentage (5.4), and total pressures (19.3), which gives the Cards offensive line a golden opportunity to play better than they have recently.
Dominating the Rams up front won’t just create opportunities for the running game, but it will also give Kyler Murray an ample amount of time to drop back, extend plays, and hit the right pass-catcher.
It’s also worth noting that the Rams are fifth in the league in missed tackles, and guys like Murray are experts at eluding defenders. Therefore, if the offensive line can bring their A-Game, or at least put up a respectable game, the Cardinals will at least force the Rams offense to keep up with them, because there is a strong chance they will be scoring more than they have all season.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)