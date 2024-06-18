Raising Zona
3 pending 2025 free agent RBs Arizona should pursue next offseason

What running backs could the Cardinals pursue in the 2025 offseason?

By Brandon Ray

Dec 3, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) takes the field against the Arizona Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
J.K. Dobbins

It has been a rough start for J.K. Dobbins in his young career. He has only played in one full season and has had two season-ending injuries including a torn achilles in Week 1 last year. Dobbins signed with the Los Angeles Chargers this past offseason, reuniting him with Greg Roman from the Baltimore Ravens. The Chargers are going to be a running team between Dobbins and Gus Edwards as the wide receiver room is questionable at best. This is a chance for Dobbins to prove that he can get back to his old form from his rookie season. He finished with over 800 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns, giving a lot of promise to Ravens fans.

As long as Dobbins can just stay healthy and provide some value, he will have a market next offseason as long as the Chargers don’t re-sign him. Much like Najee Harris, Dobbins is young to where he can still be a solid addition to a running back room without having to be the main back.