3 pending 2025 free agent RBs Arizona should pursue next offseason
By Brandon Ray
J.K. Dobbins
It has been a rough start for J.K. Dobbins in his young career. He has only played in one full season and has had two season-ending injuries including a torn achilles in Week 1 last year. Dobbins signed with the Los Angeles Chargers this past offseason, reuniting him with Greg Roman from the Baltimore Ravens. The Chargers are going to be a running team between Dobbins and Gus Edwards as the wide receiver room is questionable at best. This is a chance for Dobbins to prove that he can get back to his old form from his rookie season. He finished with over 800 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns, giving a lot of promise to Ravens fans.
As long as Dobbins can just stay healthy and provide some value, he will have a market next offseason as long as the Chargers don’t re-sign him. Much like Najee Harris, Dobbins is young to where he can still be a solid addition to a running back room without having to be the main back.