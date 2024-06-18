3 pending 2025 free agent RBs Arizona should pursue next offseason
By Brandon Ray
James Conner
This might be the best possible scenario for the Cardinals to not even worry about other potential free agents and to just re-sign their own playmaker in James Conner. Since arriving in Arizona, Conner has been a great addition to the Cardinals’ offense and has brought stability to a unit that helped the Cardinals become one of the league’s top rushing teams in 2023. He already knows the system that Drew Petzing likes to run, and it showed with a career year last year.
While he is an older running back, he has tremendous leadership value which will be a crucial factor in helping the Cardinals grow. Even if it is just a one-year deal, it provides the same running back room but with the transition of Benson taking over the starter role. If the Cardinals plan on bringing back Conner beyond 2024, they need to get a deal done before free agency has the chance to split the two sides apart.