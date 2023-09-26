3 players the Arizona Cardinals need to bench starting in Week 4
The Arizona Cardinals have either stuck around or won games so far in 2023, so they need to put their best players on the field at all times.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Kei’Trel Clark, CB
Kei’Trel Clark is an obvious fan favorite and he has the potential to develop into a solid starter, but he’s in over his head at the moment. Last week, Michael Gallup was one of the few bright spots for the Cowboys, and Clark often found himself facing, and perpetually losing battles to, the longtime receiver.
And it’s not like Week 3 was an outlier, as Clark has allowed 17 receptions on 24 targets, good for a 70.8 completion percentage for opposing quarterbacks. Clark has also allowed 13.2 yards per reception and opposing quarterbacks have garnered a 100 passer rating when throwing his way.
Clark’s poor grade also ranks 93rd of 102 qualified corners, and it shows that he’s not ready to take starter snaps in NFL games. The Cards do have Antonio Hamilton Sr. who could prove to be more than capable of taking snaps at the position while Clark gets more time to adjust. Unfortunately for the journeyman, he has only seen nine snaps on defense and has played primarily special teams.