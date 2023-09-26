3 players the Arizona Cardinals need to bench starting in Week 4
The Arizona Cardinals have either stuck around or won games so far in 2023, so they need to put their best players on the field at all times.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Dante Stills, DT
Given the sheer number of injuries on the Arizona Cardinals defensive line, head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis have had little choice but to put the 213th overall pick into a trying position. Unfortunately for Stills, he’s garnered a PFF Grade of just 34.4, which ranks 124th of 126 qualified interior defensive linemen.
So far, he’s seen 51 snaps at defensive line, and that number will continue to trend upward unless the Cards roll with another option. He has just two assists to show for it and just one total pressure. Eric Banks and Ben Stille could provide more support than Stills, with the latter producing four total tackles in just 27 snaps last week.
Being ultra-depleted on the defensive line, it shouldn’t surprise you if the Cardinals look to the outside for help if they sustain any more injuries to the unit. If there is a good fit out there, then you may very well see a new player in a cardinal and red uniform if Stills continues to struggle and players like Stille can only provide so much support.
(Statistics and grades provided by PFF [subscription], additional statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)