3 players the Arizona Cardinals need to utilize differently
The Arizona Cardinals have performed better than expected, but with the team so banged up, they need to get even more creative starting in Week 5.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have a chance to even their record at 0.500 with a pair of opponents coming up who have not played their best football. First off is a home outing vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that has struggled all season thanks mainly to Joe Burrow’s lingering calf injury.
Then, they will travel to Los Angeles to face a Rams team that is nowhere near the powerhouse they were two years ago. Therefore, the Cards have a golden opportunity, and they need to make the most of it.
One way is to utilize a few players differently than they have been, and there are three listed below whose roles need to change. The first player may fare better at an entirely new position, and the latter two are being underutilized at the moment.
3 Arizona Cardinals who need different roles
1 - Rondale Moore
Rondale Moore is not an NFL receiver, let’s just make that clear. Through four games, he has just eight catches on 12 targets for 55 receiving yards, 6.9 yards per reception, and a paltry 33.3% receiving success rate. To make matters worse, he’s garnering just 4.6 yards per target, which for a speedy receiver, is well below “bust” territory.
However, Moore has shown incredible speed several times this season, including a long touchdown run vs. the Dallas Cowboys. In short, Moore needs a positional change from receiver to running back and take on something of a Darren Sproles or a Danny Woodhead role.
Moore can be an incredible change-of-pace back, and he would also fare better than what the Cards already have in the backfield. But Moore could be more dangerous catching passes out of the backfield as opposed to when split out wide or in the slot. So far, he’s taken 46 snaps out wide, 107 from the slot, and just 17 behind the line, per PFF, and that needs to change.