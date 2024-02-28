Raising Zona
3 players the Arizona Cardinals wish they could take from NFC West teams

Imagine if the Cardinals had these three players from their division rivals...

By Brandon Ray

Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals / Norm Hall/GettyImages
3.) DK Metcalf, WR - Seattle Seahawks

Since being drafted to the Seahawks, D.K. Metcalf has not had less than 900 receiving yards in a season and is coming off back-to-back 1,000+ receiving yards. In addition, he is averaging 124 targets per season. Even though the Cardinals have done a great job at containing Metcalf throughout his career against them, Metcalf still provides the playmaking abilities that the Cardinals desperately need outside the numbers.

Imagine a duo of Kyler Murray and Metcalf, where Murray has one of if not the strongest arm in the NFL and can sling it down the field to Metcalf in a crucial moment of a game. Metcalf is the future of the Seahawks and it will be up to head coach Jonathan Gannon to find a way to make sure that Arizona continues to contain him. In 9 games against the Cardinals, Metcalf has 245 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns (only one game above 50 receiving yards).

