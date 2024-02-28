3 players the Arizona Cardinals wish they could take from NFC West teams
Imagine if the Cardinals had these three players from their division rivals...
By Brandon Ray
3.) DK Metcalf, WR - Seattle Seahawks
Since being drafted to the Seahawks, D.K. Metcalf has not had less than 900 receiving yards in a season and is coming off back-to-back 1,000+ receiving yards. In addition, he is averaging 124 targets per season. Even though the Cardinals have done a great job at containing Metcalf throughout his career against them, Metcalf still provides the playmaking abilities that the Cardinals desperately need outside the numbers.
Imagine a duo of Kyler Murray and Metcalf, where Murray has one of if not the strongest arm in the NFL and can sling it down the field to Metcalf in a crucial moment of a game. Metcalf is the future of the Seahawks and it will be up to head coach Jonathan Gannon to find a way to make sure that Arizona continues to contain him. In 9 games against the Cardinals, Metcalf has 245 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns (only one game above 50 receiving yards).