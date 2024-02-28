3 players the Arizona Cardinals wish they could take from NFC West teams
Imagine if the Cardinals had these three players from their division rivals...
By Brandon Ray
2.) Kobie Turner, DL - Los Angeles Rams
As a third round pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Kobie Turner has shown to be a steal for the Rams with his production in his rookie season. He was part of the Rams’ class in which a good amount of draft picks were a hit right from the start. Sure, there is an argument to be made for wideout Puka Nacua to be on this list, but Turner as a defensive lineman would be a huge upgrade to a defensive line that not only allowed over 140 rushing yards per game last season but also did not consistently get a pass rush going.
Turner finished last season with 9 sacks and 57 total tackles. Those numbers for a rookie outside of the first round are fantastic. Adding Turner to this Cardinals defense on a rookie contract would have been amazing for Gannon and the defense. Instead, the Cardinals will have to build up an offensive line that can limit Turner’s production when they face off twice a year for at minimum the next three years.