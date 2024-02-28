3 players the Arizona Cardinals wish they could take from NFC West teams
Imagine if the Cardinals had these three players from their division rivals...
By Brandon Ray
1.) Nick Bosa, DE - San Francisco 49ers
This is the obvious no-brainer from the defending NFC champions. When Nick Bosa was drafted in 2019, he was part of a defense that helped the San Francisco 49ers head to the Super Bowl in his rookie season. After a shortened 2020 season due to a torn ACL, Bosa has had three consecutive double digit sack seasons for the 49ers. In 9 games against the Cardinals, Bosa has recorded 4 sacks, 26 total tackles, 16 QB hits, and 3 forced fumbles. Bosa is a game changer that offensive coordinators need to gameplan for.
Bosa is set to spend the next 5 years minimum in San Francisco so the Cardinals are going to be seeing him every year. Being drafted right behind Kyler Murray in the 2019 NFL Draft, these two players will always be talked about together. Bosa coming off the edge for the Cardinals would have solved the lack of pass rush the Cardinals have had in the last couple of years.