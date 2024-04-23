3 players the Cardinals should trade up to acquire from pick #27
If there is going to be trade talks regarding the Cardinals, it should be around their second first-round pick.
By Brandon Ray
3.) Laiatu Latu, EDGE - UCLA
If it was not for Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner being in this draft, there is a good chance that UCLA’s Laiatu Latu would be the most talked about edge rusher in this draft. With this draft being so offensive heavy, Latu could slide down the draft board and a team is going to acquire a great edge rusher for the future. NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein compared Latu to T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers. For those who are not familiar with Watt, he is arguably the best defensive player in the entire league.
Earning recognition of many awards in his last year at UCLA, Latu showed the football world that he could be the best defensive player in this draft. Successful teams in the NFL have a pass rush that can disrupt an offense in crucial situations. The Cardinals lacked a true pass rush last year, so if Ossenfort decided to trade up for Latu, they would be acquiring a future hopeful star to Jonathan Gannon’s defense.