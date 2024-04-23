3 players the Cardinals should trade up to acquire from pick #27
If there is going to be trade talks regarding the Cardinals, it should be around their second first-round pick.
By Brandon Ray
2.) Brian Thomas Jr., WR - LSU
Even if the Cardinals do end up getting Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers, who says that Ossenfort can’t double dip in this wide receiver class? However, there is a chance that the Cardinals do not get Harrison or Nabers if they decide to trade out of the 4th pick. At the end of the day, the Cardinals need to get as much help at wide receiver as they can. Kyler Murray can’t succeed if he doesn’t have the necessary weapons around him. LSU wideout Brian Thomas Jr. is going to be a phenomenal player in this league if his game can adapt to the NFL. Even though he had the Heisman trophy winner throwing him the ball, Thomas had 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns just off of 68 catches.
Even though Harrison, Nabers, and Washington wideout Rome Odunze will more than likely be off the board before Thomas, a team is going to get a future WR1 in this draft with Thomas. No matter what the Cardinals do with the 4th overall pick, if Thomas is slipping down the board in the late teens or even early 20s, Ossenfort will have the opportunity to get potentially his second receiver who could be a number one on various teams.